Real Madrid, Ajax reach Donny van de Beek agreement

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid and Ajax have agreed on the transfer of midfielder Donny van de Beek to take place this summer for €55m.

That is according to a report in reputable Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, as cited by Marca, which claims Los Blancos have had a personal agreement with the player since last summer and now have a verbal agreement with the Dutch champions.

The 22-year-old midfielder was one of the stars last season as Ajax stunned Europe by coming within one minute of the Champions League final, while also enjoying great success domestically.

However, unlike teammates and fellow Dutch internationals Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, he ultimately remained at the Amsterdam giants this season and remains an integral part of their side.

The central midfielder has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Amsterdam-based giants and has won international recognition for the Netherlands.

Madrid spent over €300m in transfer fees this summer with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao among the arrivals but look to be keen to continue their first-team investment.