Barcelona, Real Madrid battle for Fluminense's Marcos Paulo

By Colin Millar

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both keen on signing Fluminense teenage forward Marcos Paulo, report Diario AS.

It is claimed that José Mari Bakero, technical secretary of Barça’s B side, travelled to Rio de Janeiro last summer and tabled an offer of €5m for the player.

However, that was dismissed out of hand by the Brazilian side and they have also rejected an €8m approach from RB Bragantino, owned by Red Bull, which would then take the player to Leipzig or Salzburg.

Madrid are said to be aware of Barcelona’s intentions and are keen to rival any interest - having recently signed Vinicius Junior and Rodrgyo Goes from the nation, with a move fore Reinier Jesus of Flamengo also reportedly close to completion.

Marcos Paulo has a contract until 2021 and with multiple suitors from European football, he is said to have no plans to renew his deal at Fluminense - meaning a deal this year is likely.

Despite his immediate family being Brazilian, the player has represented Portugal up until Under-19 level due to his grandfather, so already has a European passport and would not take up a non-EU spot in any squad.

