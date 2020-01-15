Manchester United want Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente

By Colin Millar

Manchester United have identified Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente for a January loan move, say reports.

The Manchester Evening News say the Spaniard is on United’s wanted list for a loan deal until the end of the season, as the English club also chase a permanent deal for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese player would fill United’s requirements in the ‘number 10’ role but they are also looking for a deeper lying midfield player and believe Llorente would be a viable short-term option.

The 24-year-old moved across the Spanish capital from Real Madrid in a €40m deal last summer and had been expected to replace Rodri in Atleti’s midfield.

However, he has only started three La Liga games this season and has found himself behind Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey, Koke and Hector Herrera - another summer arrival.

Former Spain Under-21 international Llorente played 22 games in Madrid’s first team last season, while Atleti are said to be keen to lower their wage bill this month to facilitate the arrival of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.