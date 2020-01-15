Done deal: Celta Vigo's Stanislav Lobotka joins Napoli

By Colin Millar

Napoli have confirmed the signing of midfielder Stanislav Lobotka from Celta Vigo in a deal worth €20m plus bonuses.

The 25-year-old Slovakia international will take part in training immediately with his new teammates after the deal was completed on Wednesday.

Lobotka has penned a contract to June 2024 worth a reported €1.8m per season, while the initial transfer fee of €20m is thought to be supplemented by a further €4m in bonuses.

Lobotka joined Celta in 2017 from Danish club Nordsjaelland in a reported €4m deal and has become one of the club’s most important players since.

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed last month that they would “need another midfielder” with new coach Gennaro Gattuso’s switch to a 4-3-3 formation.

Lobotka had started 17 of struggling Celta’s 19 La Liga games this season - the club sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference only.

Lobotka has 22 senior caps for Slovakia, scoring three goals, and had already been close to the Stadio San Paolo switch over the summer.