Atletico Madrid in Paris for Edinson Cavani signing

By Colin Millar

Atletico Madrid are in Paris to attempt to complete the signing of striker Edinson Cavani, according to multiple reports.

The front pages of all three main newspapers in Spain on Wednesday covered the news that Gil Marin had travelled to the French capital to try and complete a deal.

Reports in Marca and Cadena Ser both claimed the player was waiting on the deal to be completed as he is enthusiastic for moving to Madrid, while he is said to have been left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s clash against Monaco on Wednesday.

It is claimed that the Parisian club will not stand in the way of his departure should they receive an acceptable fee for the striker, who is out of contract in June.

It appears certain that Cavani will join Atleti but the question is whether or not they can clear their wage bill in time to facilitate the move this month, rather than in summer.

A report from Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio claims a personal agreement has already been reached between Atleti and the striker.