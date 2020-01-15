Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette 'Plan B' for Atletico Madrid

By Colin Millar

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is Atletico Madrid’s ‘Plan B’ should they now sign Edinson Cavani, according to Marca.

In the summer of 2017, there was total agreement between the France international, Atletico and Olympique Lyonnais for the transfer but the deal never went through.

That was due to Atleti’s transfer ban at the time, which ensured that the striker instead moved to North London - where he has netted 42 goals in two and a half seasons since.

Despite a respectable goal return, it is thought that the striker has not filled his potential at the Gunners and this report claims Atleti have already sounded him out on several occasions.

It is said that a theoretical deal would see Lacazette move to Madrid while Atleti’s out-of-favour forward Thomas Lemar would move the other way.

However, this is not said to be the main objective for Los Rojiblancos who are still intent on landing Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain.