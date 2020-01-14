Done deal: Real Betis sign midfielder Guido Rodriguez

By Colin Millar

Real Betis have confirmed the signing of Argentina international Guido Rodriguez from Mexican club side America.

It is the second successive January window in which the two clubs have done business - a year ago Betis landed Mexican forward Diego Lainez in a €14m deal.

“I am happy to be able to fulfill a dream, to fulfill a goal that I had set and that every player likes, so I’m very happy,” Rodriguez - who won the MVP in the Mexican top-flight last season - is cited as saying by a report earlier this week.

“I am very happy to have done things well in a big club in the world, the biggest in Mexico, so I am very happy, and now there is another challenge ahead.”

The midfielder has become a regular under Argentine national boss Lionel Scaloni and had also attracted interest from Lazio and Getafe.

It had been said that his club, America of Mexico, wanted to hold out for €10m for the player but his contract had been due to expire this summer and the deal is said to have been done for €4m plus variables.

Betis are said to be holding open the option of landing the 25-year-old on a free transfer this summer and may even have already agreed personal terms, as he is now free to talk to other clubs.

The former River Plate and Tijuana midfielder has won nine caps for Argentina.