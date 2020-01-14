Valencia taking Spanish FA to courts over Supercopa payments

By Colin Millar

Valencia are taking the Spanish FA to court over the payment structure of the Spanish Supercopa, report Cadena Ser.

It is claimed that Los Che were only ever guaranteed to earn €2.5m from the competition, while Real Madrid were always set to earn a minimum of €5m from the trophy.

Controversially held in Saudi Arabia for the first time ever, the tournament was expanded to four teams for the first time in its history.

Valencia would have qualified for the competition under it’s only two-team format courtesy of winning the Copa del Rey final last season, while league champions Barcelona would also have qualified.

However, both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were incorporated into the tournament, which received widespread criticism for being participated in the Middle East.

The claim is set to go into Spanish courts after Valencia instructed their lawyers to follow up on it, while the club are said to hold grievances over the formatting.

Valencia lost 3-1 at the semi-final stage to eventual winners Real Madrid.