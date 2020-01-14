Jeison Murillo set to join Celta Vigo

By Colin Millar

Central defender Jeison Murillo is heading back to La Liga as he looks set to join Celta Vigo on loan from Valencia, report Marca.

The Colombian international joined Serie A side Sampdoria this summer on loan from Los Che but he has featured in just 10 matches for the Blucerchiati this campaign.

Since October 30, the 27-year-old has been limited to a mere 139 minutes for Claudio Ranieri’s side and now he is returning to La Liga.

Ranieri had been unconvinced by the player and despite initially utilising him at right-back, he has no longer called upon him for selection.

Murillo spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona but made just four appearances - two in La Liga and two more in the Copa del Rey.

The central defender has represented Cadiz, Las Palmas, Granada, Valencia and Barcelona in Spain and made a total of 71 appearances in La Liga.

His arrival appears likely to cover Néstor Araujo, who has a suspected serious injury.