Central defender Jeison Murillo is heading back to La Liga as he looks set to join Celta Vigo on loan from Valencia, report Marca.
The Colombian international joined Serie A side Sampdoria this summer on loan from Los Che but he has featured in just 10 matches for the Blucerchiati this campaign.
Since October 30, the 27-year-old has been limited to a mere 139 minutes for Claudio Ranieri’s side and now he is returning to La Liga.
Ranieri had been unconvinced by the player and despite initially utilising him at right-back, he has no longer called upon him for selection.
Murillo spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona but made just four appearances - two in La Liga and two more in the Copa del Rey.
The central defender has represented Cadiz, Las Palmas, Granada, Valencia and Barcelona in Spain and made a total of 71 appearances in La Liga.
His arrival appears likely to cover Néstor Araujo, who has a suspected serious injury.