Celta Vigo against English clubs for Milan's Lucas Biglia

By Colin Millar

Celta Vigo are set to battle English duo Norwich City and Watford to land Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia, report Diario AS.

The 33-year-old was one of several big names to join the Rossoneri in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth €17m, but injuries have curtailed his impact at the club.

Biglia - who has been capped 58 times at senior international level for Argentina - is said to have been offered to the trio of his clubs by his representatives.

The deep-lying midfielder has made 66 first team appearances for the Milanese club but has made just seven outings in Serie A this season, and now looks set to be moved on.

Biglia initially moved to Europe in 2006 when he joined Anderlecht, where he spent seven seasons and won nine trophies, including four league titles, before joining Lazio in 2013.

Formerly of Argentinos Juniors and Independiente, Biglia made 133 appearances for the Italian capital club before joining Milan in 2017.