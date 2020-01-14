Quique Setien: Barcelona job beyond my wildest dreams

By Colin Millar

Quique Setien admits he could not have imagined managing the club ‘in his wildest dreams’ during his presentation conference.

The 61-year-old was appointed on Monday night by the club on a two-and-a-half year contract, following the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde.

Predominantly managing in the lower leagues until 2015, Setien led Las Palmas to 11th place in La Liga - their highest position in four decades - before being appointed at Real Betis in 2017.

He led the Seville-based side back into European competition in his first season at the helm before guiding them to the semi finals of the Copa del Rey last season.

However, despite a hugely promising opening 18 months, the club’s form nosedived in the second half of last season and Setien mutually departed this summer.

He had been out of management in the months since with Monday’s announcement coming somewhat as a surprise, following the club unsuccessfully holding talks with Xavi Hernandez.

“I want to thank this institution for giving me the chance,” Setién told reporters on Tuesday.

“Not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined this. I have to thank the club. I’m excited about this challenge and this project.

“That is the biggest thing I have to transmit to the players. I have to show the players that and normally it’s not very complicated for me to transmit that.”

“Yesterday, I was walking around my home town with cows around me and now I’m here at Barcelona managing the best players in the world.

“I thank Ernesto Valverde for leaving me with a side that is top of the league.

“My objective is to win everything! Everything you can win, this club has no other path to follow.

“Year after year, to win as many trophies as possible. I think the best way to victory is by playing good football. It doesn’t always happen but it’s not just about one day, it’s about keeping it going.

“Every time a new manager comes in, there is a stimulus for everyone inside the dressing room. You notice it immediately.

“This stimulus that we saw in the session today, we need to maintain that and I have never met a coach who is the same.

“Many people say ‘this coach is exactly the same’, but the reality is we are all very different. I am very clear as to what Barca needs. I’ve seen this from outside, we’ve watched them and analysed them.

“There are a lot of things we are very clear about and we will try to transmit that. These are just words, though, and we want things that are long-lasting.”