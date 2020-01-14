Barcelona top Deloitte Money League for first time

By Colin Millar

Barcelona have overtaken El Clasico rivals Real Madrid to top the Deloitte Money League for the first time.

The Catalan giants comfortably topped the table with an annual revenue of €840.8m - an increase of 21.7% - for the 2018-19 season, with Madrid in second place with €757.3m, an increase of 0.9%.

The Blaugrana are the first club to surpass €800m in a year for revenue, which is largely attributed to the club adapting a new operating model.

The club have brought all their licensing and merchandising in-house, meaning they have total control over the brand and a range of revenue streams, instead of relying on third parties.

Manchester United finished in third with revenues of €711.5m but Deloitte said the traditional financial powerhouse of English football was at risk of losing its crown for the first time, to Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City or even Liverpool.

City reported revenues of €610.5m, with Liverpool not far behind as England’s third most lucrative club on €604.7m.

Atletico Madrid are the next Spanish club on the list, their €367.6m revenue ranking 13th in the overall list.