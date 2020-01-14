Jordi Cruyff appointed Ecuador national boss

By Colin Millar

Jordi Cruyff has been appointed as the new national team boss of Ecuador on a three-year contract, it has been confirmed.

The Dutchman – who briefly played with Barcelona and Manchester United –has previously been sporting director at Maccabi Tel Aviv and AEK Larnaca, had previously been linked with a return to the Blaugrana.

The 45-year-old has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou with constant changes in the boardroom - Robert Fernandez and Pep Segura have been among the high-profile departures from similar positions in recent years.

Cruyff has managed Maccabi Tel Aviv and Chongqing Lifan in the Chinese Super League, whom he guided to safety last season.

Cruyff’s objectives at Ecuador will be to succeed in this summer’s Copa America before helping the country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals.

It is said that the likes of Jurgen Klinsmann, Manuel Pellegrini, Fernando Hierro and Robert Moreno were among those considered for the position.