Barcelona confirm appointment of Quique Setien

By Colin Millar

Barcelona have appointed former Real Betis boss Quique Setien as their new Coach on a two-and-a-half year contract, it has been confirmed.

Setien was appointed at Betis at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, leading them to a 6th-place finish - their highest since 2005, and a return to European football for the first time in five seasons.

However, the Andalusian club suffered a sharp downturn in form in the final six months of his stint and only secured a top-half finish on the final day of the campaign last time out, and he was subsequently replaced by Rubi.

Setien led Betis to victories at Barcelona, Real Madrid and Milan last season, alongside defeating Atletico Madrid.

He will replace Ernesto Valverde in the role after it was confirmed that the Coach - who had guided the club to successive league titles - had been fired.

The Catalan club held talks with former captain Xavi Hernandez but he turned down the position, as did current Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman - who had been linked with taking the job in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino - who worked with Ramon Planes at both Espanyol and Tottenham - is said to have been in the frame alongside current Estudiantes de La Plata boss Gabriel Milito - a former Barcelona defender.