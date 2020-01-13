Victor Camarasa leaves Crystal Palace, joins Alaves

By Colin Millar

Victor Camarasa has ended his loan spell at Crystal Palace and joined Alaves on loan until the end of the season.

The Basque club confirmed the news on Monday, signaling a return for the player who spent the 2016/17 campaign at the club, then on loan from Levante.

The central midfielder joined the Eagles on a season-long loan deal from Real Betis this summer but has featured for just five minutes in the Premier League this season - one brief substitute appearance, in a 4-0 loss at Tottenham.

The South London side paid €1.5m for the temporary arrangement and would have been obliged to pay €13.5m to make the deal permanent, should Camarasa have played 15 or more games this campaign.

The former Levante midfielder joined Betis in a €7m deal in 2017 but made only 14 starts in his sole La Liga campaign in Seville.

Camarasa had impressed in the Welsh capital on a season-long loan deal with Cardiff City with five goals in 32 league games, including strikes against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

However, the Bluebirds suffered relegation and were not able to retain his services, while Tottenham had also been linked with a move for the Spaniard last year.