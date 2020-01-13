NEWS
Monday January 13 2020
Barcelona eye move for Girona striker Cristhian Stuani
By Colin Millar

Barcelona may move to sign Girona striker Cristhian Stuani following a long-term injury to Luis Suarez, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The Uruguayan striker netted 19 goals in La Liga last season - only four players score more - following on from his 21 strikes in his debut season in Spain’s top-flight.

Stuani has been in equally scintillating goalscoring form this campaign - scoring 16 goals in just 18 league appearances for the Catalan club to date in the Segunda.

This summer, Stuani penned a new contract which takes him through until the summer of 2023 with Girona, which reportedly contains a €25m release clause.

That may prove problematic for a move to the Camp Nou as the striker is aged 33 and was said to be available for between €6-7m last January, meaning this would be a significant financial outlay for an ageing player.

However, it has also been suggested that Stuani’s release clause is dependant upon Girona’s position in the league table - they are currently 11th in the second tier.

Suarez is expected to miss up to four months of action and may play no further meaningful part of the campaign.

Football Italia website
 
 

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | Website Terms Of Use | About Us