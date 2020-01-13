Barcelona eye move for Girona striker Cristhian Stuani

By Colin Millar

Barcelona may move to sign Girona striker Cristhian Stuani following a long-term injury to Luis Suarez, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The Uruguayan striker netted 19 goals in La Liga last season - only four players score more - following on from his 21 strikes in his debut season in Spain’s top-flight.

Stuani has been in equally scintillating goalscoring form this campaign - scoring 16 goals in just 18 league appearances for the Catalan club to date in the Segunda.

This summer, Stuani penned a new contract which takes him through until the summer of 2023 with Girona, which reportedly contains a €25m release clause.

That may prove problematic for a move to the Camp Nou as the striker is aged 33 and was said to be available for between €6-7m last January, meaning this would be a significant financial outlay for an ageing player.

However, it has also been suggested that Stuani’s release clause is dependant upon Girona’s position in the league table - they are currently 11th in the second tier.

Suarez is expected to miss up to four months of action and may play no further meaningful part of the campaign.