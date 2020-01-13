Dani Olmo no longer a January Barcelona target

By Colin Millar

Dinamo Zagreb winger and Spain international Dani Olmo is no longer a January target for Barcelona, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalan media outlet confirms that the Croatian club have received an approach from the Spanish champions, but no move will be taking place this month.

It follows on from Olmo telling L'Esportiu that he was happy to hear of Barcelona’s approach: “It makes me happy that Barcelona have made an offer for me.

“I spent six years in the Masia and they taught me life-long values, so I am happy that the reported interested has turned into a concrete proposal from the club.

“My goal is to go to the European Championships this summer but it will be difficult for me if in the next six months I only play in a minor competition, such as in Croatia.

“I want to step forward. And not only to go to the European Championship, but also to continue improving. It is not that he is offering me, it is that I am prepared to take a step forward in my career.”

Diario AS a fortnight ago verified a report in El Mundo Deportivo claiming the Catalan club have made an approach for the player, which has initially been rejected by the Croatian champions.

The reports believe the player would demand a transfer fee of at least €35m and the Blaugrana believe a summer move is more feasible than January.

The rising star received his first call-up to the senior Spain squad for the games against Malta and Romania last month, having also qualified to play for Croatia due to his spell in the nation.

Olmo joined Dinamo as part of the swap deal which saw Alen Halilovic move to Barcelona in 2015 and has since emerged as a star for the Croatian club.

The winger is now 21 and previous reports have claimed the Catalan club have now made contact over the future of the highly-rated player, who has also been linked to Atletico Madrid, Ajax and Tottenham.

The winger starred for his nation in the Under-21 Championships victory last summer, netting in the 2-1 final victory over Germany - and he could have a market valuation of around €40m.

It is said by the previous reports that Atleti’s interest in Olmo’s transfer could be funded by the sale of out-of-favour forward Thomas Lemar, who was signed for a reported €63m from Monaco in the summer of 2018.

Olmo, who made his debut for the Spanish national team against Malta in November, starred in Dinamo’s Champions League clash against Manchester City last month, scoring a widely lauded goal.