Barcelona: Ernesto Valverde's agent in crunch talks

By Colin Millar

The agent of Ernesto Valverde is holding crucial talks with both his client and Barcelona, according to a report in Diario Sport.

Iñaki Ibáñez is said to have held a lengthy meeting yesterday with Valverde to speak on their options and what course of option would be best for them at this point.

It comes amid the ongoing discussion surrounding the future of the Coach, who is said to be on the verge of being dismissed by the Catalan giants.

The Catalan giants held talks with former captain Xavi Hernandez on the position in Qatar but after he rejected the position, it is said to now have been offered to Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino, while Gabriel Milito and Quique Setien have also been linked.

Josep Maria Bartomeu - the club’s president - is now due to meet Valverde today in another crunch meeting after talking with the club’s CEO Oscar Grau, transfer chief Eric Abidal, his assistant Ramon Planes and Javier Bordas.