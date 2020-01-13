NEWS
Monday January 13 2020
Barcelona behaviour is ugly, they must respect the Coach - Iniesta
By Colin Millar

Former Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta has criticised his former club’s treatment of incumbent Coach Ernesto Valverde.

Currently playing for Vissel Kobe, the midfielder called the Blaugrana’s behaviour in publicly speaking with other managerial options as ‘ugly’.

The Catalan giants held talks with former captain Xavi Hernandez on the position in Qatar but after he rejected the position, it is said to now have been offered to Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino, while Gabriel Milito and Quique Setien have also been linked.

“The behaviour of Barça is being a bit ugly - you have to have respect your current Coach,” Iniesta explained on Onda Cero.

“Valverde's situation now has really been weakened.

“Bartomeu? I don't talk much with him, but the relationship is good, both with him and with the people who are in Barça.”

It is said that Valverde’s position in the Camp Nou hotseat is in serious danger after a lengthy meeting on Sunday night between those in charge of the club.

Josep Maria Bartomeu - the club’s president - is now due to meet Valverde today in another crunch meeting after talking with the club’s CEO Oscar Grau, transfer chief Eric Abidal, his assistant Ramon Planes and Javier Bordas.

The meeting is said to have began at 9pm on Sunday evening after Abidal and Grau returned from Qatar, where they unsuccessfully tried to persuade Xavi Hernandez to accept the managerial position.

