Real Madrid to loan goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to Real Oviedo

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid are set to loan goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to Real Oviedo following his return to the club, report Diario AS.

Lunin had not played in La Liga on loan at Real Valladolid as he has not been able to place the club’s number one goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian - who joined Madrid from Zorya in a €7.5m deal in the summer of 2018 - only started four La Liga games last season at Leganes, where he could not displace Ivan Cuellar.

Marca this weekend highlighted how the shot-stopper would return to Madrid after Valladolid completed the signing of Jose Antonio Caro from Ponferradina.

It had been reported last month by Cadena Ser that high-flying Segunda side Almeria would be looking to land the goalkeeper.

The Andalusian club were taken over by a wealthy Saudi Arabian businessman Turki Al-Sheikh this summer and have enjoyed a period of sustained investment since.

Indeed, former Madrid player Guti is now the new Coach of Almeria and that could ensure Lunin joins the club - with another Madrid goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, on loan at Segunda rivals Racing Santander.

However, the latest report indicates that while Lunin will be going to the Segunda, it will be to join Asturian club Real Oviedo.