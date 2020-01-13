Achraf Hakimi: Heart divided between Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund

By Colin Millar

Borussia Dortmund loanee Achraf Hakimi has revealed his heart is split between the Bundesliga side and parent club Real Madrid.

It follows a report from Diario Sport that Borussia Dortmund - where the Moroccan is currently on loan - are determined to extend their ownership of the player.

The defender arrived in Germany on a two-year long loan deal in the summer of 2018 and is now entering the final months of that arrangement.

“My heart is divided between Madrid and Dortmund,” Hakimi is cited as saying by Ruhr Nachrichten.

“It is still six months until the summer, there are still a lot of games. What I can say is that right now I am very happy to be at Borussia Dortmund. I feel very comfortable.”

The player told Cadena Ser in November, as cited by Diario AS, that he would prefer a return to the Spanish capital: “Return to Madrid? Why not? Madrid is my home and I grew up there. I am in Borussia until the end of the season and then we'll see.”

Last week, Marca reported Bayern Munich have approached Madrid over the player and it is said that the German champions valued his versatility.

Hakimi, 21, has already amassed 22 caps for Morocco, including all three group matches at last summer’s World Cup.

The full-back had represented the Bundesliga title challengers 28 times last season and was largely very impressive before being ruled out for the remainder of the campaign in March.

He has once again return to action this season and has appeared in 26 games since the summer including a starring performance in November’s 3-2 win over Inter in the Champions League - where he netted twice.