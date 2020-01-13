Cruz Azul want Alaves striker John Guidetti

By Colin Millar

Mexican side Cruz Azul are hopeful of a deal to sign out-of-favour Alaves striker John Guidetti, according to Marca.

The Sweden international joined the Basque club from Celta Vigo in January 2018, initially on a loan deal before signing permanently in a €4m move the following summer.

However, Guidetti has been a bit-part figure recently - he has played just 93 minutes in La Liga this season and has failed to score across six games in all competitions this campaign.

Celta signed the Swede in 2015 on a Celta free transfer after he was released by Manchester City having previously enjoyed loan spells at Brommapojkarna, Burnley, Feyenoord, Stoke City and Celtic.

Alaves are said to be keen to sell the player as they operating at close to the maximum limit of their wage budget and value the striker at €2.5m.

Guidetti has scored 16 goals in 110 appearances in the Spanish top flight.