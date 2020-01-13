Guido Rodriguez in Spain ahead of Real Betis move

By Colin Millar

Real Betis have agreed a deal to sign Argentina international Guido Rodriguez from Mexican club side America.

A report in ABC de Sevilla claims a deal has been struck with the player already en route to Spain to complete a medical on Monday.

It will be the second successive January window in which the two clubs have done business - a year ago Betis landed Mexican forward Diego Lainez in a €14m deal.

“I am happy to be able to fulfill a dream, to fulfill a goal that I had set and that every player likes, so I’m very happy,” Rodriguez is cited as saying by the report.

“I am very happy to have done things well in a big club in the world, the biggest in Mexico, so I am very happy, and now there is another challenge ahead.”

The midfielder has become a regular under Argentine national boss Lionel Scaloni and has also attracted interest from Lazio and Getafe.

It is said that his club, America of Mexico, want to hold out for €10m for the player but his contract is expiring this summer and may be forced to settle for a fee below that figure.

Betis are said to be holding open the option of landing the 25-year-old on a free transfer this summer and may even have already agreed personal terms, as he is now free to talk to other clubs.

A report in Marca last month outlined how the player was a target for Betis after concluding the loan arrival of Carles Alena from Barcelona.

The former River Plate and Tijuana midfielder has won nine caps for Argentina.