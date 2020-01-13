Fede Valverde apologises for Alvaro Morata tackle

By Colin Millar

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has apologised for his foul on Alvaro Morata in Sunday’s Spanish Supercopa final.

With the scoreline deadlocked at 0-0 in the closing stages of extra time, Atletico Madrid striker Morata found himself free on goal and facing a one-on-one with Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Valverde desperately hurtled back towards his own goal and made a cynical, lunging tackle on the Spain international, stopping him in his tracks with the wild challenge.

The Uruguayan midfielder was subsequently shown a straight red card while Atleti were awarded a free-kick, but the game ended goalless and went to penalties - with Los Blancos triumphing 4-1.

“I apologised to Álvaro Morata after the match,” Valverde told reporters after the game.

“It's not good but I could only do that for the team. My teammates have supported me.

“I am happy for the victory but there is a little thorn for what I did as it is not right.”

The tackle has received a range of reaction from criticism over it’s dangerous and cynical nature - with the potential to cause injury to Morata - while others have praised it as an act of self-sacrifice, with the player putting his team first.