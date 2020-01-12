Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak not looking for excuses in Spanish Supercopa final defeat

By Feargal Brennan

Atletico Madrid goal keeper Jan Oblak had no time for excuses following their penalty shoot out defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa final.

Neither side were able to find a goal across 90 minutes of action, with Los Rojiblancos denied b some excellent goal keeping from Thiabut Courtois in the closing stages of extra time in Jeddah.

However, despite playing the final stages with a man advantage, after Federico Valverde was sent off for a reckless challenge on Alvaro Morata, the Slovenian international was firm in his post match interview with Marca.

"We played well during the game, but in the end that does not matter because we lost."

"We had chances to score in the game, but we have lost on the lottery of penalties."

"But we have lacked the ability to score and kill the game off."

"Of course the fould from Valverde is not nice to see in a game."

"But he has prevented a goal scoring chance for us, and that is what he had to do."

The final is Real Madrid's first ever Spanish Supercopa win over their city rivals, with the only previous final meeting ending in a 2-1 aggregate win for Simeone's side back in 2014.

Atletico Madrid now return to La Liga action, with games against Eibar and Leganes, before heading to the Santiago Bernabeu on February 1 to face Zinedine Zidane's side in league action.