Pep Guardiola offers support to Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde

By Feargal Brennan

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has offered his support to Ernesto Valverde, amid growing speculation over his future at the Camp Nou.

The Manchester City boss told reporters that he was disappointed by the negativity surrounding Valverde in recent days, with rumours growing that the Catalan giants will sack him in the coming days.

However, Guardiola has called on supporters to get behind the former Athletic Bilbao boss, as they look to defend their La Liga title in 2020.

"Barcelona is a special club, where winning La Liga is not enough," he told reporters from Marca, following City's 6-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa this weekend.

"But I feel bad for Valverde, as he does not deserve this treatment."

"I hope the situation can be resolved soon."

"I want him to stay at the club."

Guardiola declined to be drawn on speculation on former midfielder Xavi Hernandez potentially making a sensation return to the club as a replacement for Valverde, or other possible candidates to come in to the Camp Nou.

The 48-year old also refused to comment on speculation on him returning to the club where he won four La Liga title and two Champions League's during a dominant period between 200 and 2012.