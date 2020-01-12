Real Madrid edge out Atletico Madrid on penalties in Spanish Supercopa final

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid have sealed their 11th Spanish Supercopa title with a penalty shoot out win over Atletico Madrid, after a tense 0-0 final draw in Saudi Arabia.

Neither side were able to break the deadlock across 120 minutes of action, but spot kick misses from Saul Niguez and Alvaro Morata, allowed Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos to net the decisive penalty for Zinedine Zidane's side.

Zidane's side lift the trophy for the first time since 2017, while avenging their 2018-19 European Super Cup final defeat to Atletico Madrid in Estonia.

Real Madrid had the better chances in an low key first half in Jeddah, with Casemiro and Luka Modric both testing Atletico Madrid Jan Oblak from distance, and Zidane's side maintained their attacking tempo after the break, with Luka Jovic firing an effort just wide of Oblak's post on 52 minutes.

With Diego Simeone's working hard to stem the flow of Real Madrid attacks, Los Blancos should have taken the lead on 69 minutes, as Federico Valverde skewed a header wide from Jovic's cross.

Atletico Madrid were able to keep the game right where they wanted ahead of extra time, and Alvaro Morata almost snatched a winner before the end of normal time, with Thibaut Courtois making a reaction stop from the former Real Madrid man.

Simeone's side brough that edge into extra time, with substitute Vitolo bringing another save from Courtois, on 95 minutes, and the Belgian international denied Morata again on 107 minutes.

With the tide turning in favour Los Rojiblancos ahead of the penalty shoot out, with Valverde shown a straight red card for a cynical trip on Morata, before Courtios was called into action again, to save from Kieran Trippier and Angel Correa.

However Atletico's pressure counted for little in shoot out, as Niguez hit a post with their first penalty, before Courtois denied Morata again, with Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Ramos complete a perfect set for Real Madrid.