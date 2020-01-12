Ronald Koeman 'rejects' Barcelona move

By Feargal Brennan

Former Barcelona star Ronald Koeman has reportedly rejected the chance to return to the club as Ernesto Valverde's replacement.

Valverde has come in for sustained criticism following Barcelona's Spanish Supercopa semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid, with widespread reports claiming that Barcelona could look to remove him in the coming weeks.

The former Athletic Bilbao boss is under contract until the end of the season, and the Catalan giants are unlikely to exercise their option of an 12 months, given the speculation surrounding his future.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for former midfielder Xavi Hernandez, but he has confirmed his commitment to current side Al-Sadd until the end of his contract in 2021.

That has forced Barcelona to look elsewhere for potential replacements for Valverde, and according to reports in Marca, they have contacted Koeman about the potential of a return to the Camp Nou.

Koeman does have a 'Barcelona' clause in his contract with the Netherlands national team, which would allow him to leave his role with La Oranje, but he has rejecte the move as he wants to lead the Dutch side to Euro 2020.

However, the Catalan giants have not fully closed the door on Koeman as a potential replacement for Valverde, as his contract clause continues after Euro 2020, with his deal running until 2022.