Ajax star Donny Van de Beek wants Real Madrid move

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid have been given a boost in their pursuit of Ajax midfielder Donny Van de Beek, after he rejected a January move to Manchester United.

The Dutch international has been a long term target of Los Blancos, arguably as a back up to Zinedine Zidane's primary transfer target Paul Pogba, and they are likely to test Ajax's resolve again in the summer with a bid.

The Eredivisie side rejected interest from United, Real Madrid and Barcelona in 2019, as they looked to prevent a mass exodus from the club, following the exits of Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs De Ligt to Barcelona and Juventus respectively.

However, according to reports in UK newspaper the Daily Mirror, the 22-year old has turned down the advances of Ole Gunnar Solskajer's side, as he looks to hold out for a La Liga switch ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Zidane remains keen on bringing Pogba to the Spanish capital, despite United set to demand a fee in excess of €100M for the French international in the summer.

Van de Beek represents a much cheaper option, with an offer in the region of €60M likely to tempt Ajax into a sale, whilst his wage demands will also be lower than Pogba, meaning the club could look to encourage Zidane to support a deal for him.