Barcelona star Luis Suarez ruled out for the season

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The Uruguayan international went under the knife earlier today, and the club have now released an official statement confirming that he will miss the next four months of action for the defending La Liga champions.

The 32-year old had a minor procedure on a similar issue with his meniscus earlier this season, and the club confirmed after their Spanish Supercopa defeat to Atletico Madrid that he would be having a second operation this weekend.

Initial estimates had put the former Liverpool man out for six weeks, meaning he would be back in time for Barcelona's February Champions League clash with Serie A side Napoli.

However, following the advice of club surgeon Ramon Cugat, the Catalan giants have now confirmed that he would be absent for a much longer period.

He could potentially return for Barcelona's two final La Liga games of the season, against Osasuna and Alaves, however he is unlikely to be risked by Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona are now likely to dip into the January transfer market to source a replacement, either on loan or a permanent deal, with Ousmane Dembele still another few weeks ago from a first team return.