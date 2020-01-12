Bayern Munich want Barcelona's Nelson Semedo

By Feargal Brennan

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a summer move for Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo.

The Portuguese international was linked with moves to Manchester United and Paris-Saint Germain ahead of the start of the 2019-20 season, however Ernesto Valverde declined to allow him to leave the club.

The former Benfica man has since appeared on the radar of Jose Mourinho's Tottenham, according to UK media reports, however that has also been rejected by Barcelona.

But despite these apparent rebuffs by the Catalan giants, Hans-Dieter Flick's side are confident they can present a package suitable for both Barcelona and Semedo ahead of next season, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Bayern are keen to sign a new full time right back, with Joshua Kimmich moving into midfield, and central defender Benjamin Pavard covering at full back currently.

Semedo has lost his first team place to Sergi Roberto so far this season, through a mixture of injuries and loss of form, and has a release clause of €100M, but Bayern will be aiming for a fee closer to the €80M they paid Atletico Madrid for Lucas Hernandez 10 months ago.