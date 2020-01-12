Barcelona consider Francisco Garcia Pimienta as temporary Ernesto Valverde replacement

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona are considering promoting reserve team manager Francisco Garcia Pimienta as temporary first team manager, should they sack Ernesto Valverde.

Valverde's position at the defending La Liga champions has come under significant pressure in recent days, following Barcelona's Supercopa defeat to Atletico Madrid.

However, despite the squad backing the former Athletic Bilbao boss, former midfielder Xavi Hernandez continues to be linked as Valverde's replacement in the near future, despite being under contract with Qatari side Al-Sadd.

Xavi has consistently stated his desire to remain in Qatar, and see out his contract until 2021, however Barcelona remain confident they can convince him to take over in the summer, when Valverde's deal at the Camp Nou expires.

According to reports in Mundo Deportivo, the club are determined to remove Valverde from his position, with Pimienta lined up as a temporary boss until the end of the current campaign.

Pimienta has spent the majority of his career connected with the club, both as a player and a coach, playing one first team game in 1996, after coming through the youth ranks, before moving on to Catalan sides Hospitalet and Sant Andreu.

He returned to the club in 2006, joing the youth coaching set up, and he has managed at each level up to his current role of B team manager.