Espanyol want Napoli star Jose Callejon

By Feargal Brennan

Espanyol are reportedly looking to continue their January transfer window spending with a move for Napoli forward Jose Callejon.

The Catalan side have already been busy in recent days, bringing in striker Raul de Tomas from Portuguese side Benfica on a big money deal, and new manager Abelardo Fernandez has confirmed that he expects to make more signings before the end of the month.

Despite qualifying for the Europa League last season, Espanyol have struggled badly this season, with Fernandez brought in to steer them away from a relegation battle in the coming months.

He has highlighted experienced players as vital to this, and according to reports in Mundo Deportivo, Callejon has been earmarked as a potential target.

The 32-year old is out of contract with the Serie A side at the end of the season, and he could be available for a nominal fee, if Gennaro Gattuso is willing to parts ways with him before June.

However, Mundo Deportivo also states that Callejon is not the only name of interest to Fernandez at the moment, with Real Betis winger Cristian Tello as a potential option.

The former Barcelona man has struggled for game time under former Espanyol boss Rubi at the Estadio Benito Villamarin this season, and could be tempted by a return to his native Catalonia.