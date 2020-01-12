Real Madrid are confident that Gareth Bale will be fit in time for their crunch La Liga clash with Sevilla on January 18.
The Welsh international has not travelled with Zinedine Zidane's squad for their Spanish Supercopa games in Saudi Arabia, due to a chest infection, however that is only likely to be a precaution from the club's medical staff.
Zidane had left the door open for Bale to join up with the squad following their 3-1 semi-final win over Valencia on January 7, stating that a decision would be made later in the week.
However the French boss has since confirmed that the 30-year old will not travel from Spain, with the focus now on getting him fit in time for the visit of Julen Lopetegui's side.
He completed 90 minutes in their last La Liga game before heading to the Middle East, and Zidane is likely to roate and rest players following two extra games inside an already busy January schedule.
Bale has once again been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks, but his agent Jonathan Barnett has stated that is very unlikely that he will leave the club during the transfer window, as reported by the BBC.
Marcelo could be recalled in place of Ferland Mendy at left back, and French international Karim Benzema is also likely to play after he was rested for the Supercopa due to a minor hamstring problem.
Midfield pair James Rodriguez and Eden Hazard are both nearing a return to full fitness, but neither is expected to be ready in time to face the Andalucian side.
Check out the latest La Liga match odds for Real Madrid v Sevilla from 888Sport by visiting https://www.888sport.com/
Lopetegui returns to the Santiago Bernabeu for thee first time since his ill fated stint as Real Madrid boss at the start of the 2018-19 campaign, and he reception from the home fans is likely to be mixed in what is always a passionate fixture.
And the former Spain boss will have to make do without his top scorer so far this season, Lucas Ocampos, who is suspended for one game after picking up his tenth La Liga booking in the 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao on January 3.
The former Marseille man's absence will be a blow for Lopetegui, who is likely to turn to either Franco Vazquez or Nemanja Gudelj as a replacement in midfield, with former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez set to start in attack, despite continued media speculation linking him with a move away from the club in the January transfer window.
Lopetegui returns to the Santiago Bernabeu for thee first time since his ill fated stint as Real Madrid boss at the start of the 2018-19 campaign, and he reception from the home fans is likely to be mixed in what is always a passionate fixture.
And the former Spain boss will have to make do without his top scorer so far this season, Lucas Ocampos, who is suspended for one game after picking up his tenth La Liga booking in the 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao on January 3.
The former Marseille man's absence will be a blow for Lopetegui, who is likely to turn to either Franco Vazquez or Nemanja Gudelj as a replacement in midfield, with former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez set to start in attack, despite continued media speculation linking him with a move away from the club in the January transfer window.