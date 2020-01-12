Barcelona to insert 'anti Pique' clauses into future player contracts

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona are reportedly considering inserting specific clauses into new signings contract regarding non-footballing commitments.

According to reports in Spanish newspaper ABC, the Catalan giants are looking at bringing the clause into the club's forthcoming transfer policy as they look to limit involvements outside of the game.

The clauses have been dubbed 'anti Pique' clauses, in reference to the former Spanish international's growing business and economic portfolio in recent years.

The defender was forced to refute claims of tiredness and a lack of focus due to on of his company's involvement in the Davis Cup tennis tournament in Madrid, either side of two La Liga games, earlier this season.

Pique also has business interests in fashion, gaming and hospitality, as well as a controlling stake in Segunda Division club Andorra FC, since his purchase of shares in 2018.

The report also states that the club are also potentially looking at limiting player's use of social media and involvement in political messaging, with prior permission.