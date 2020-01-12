NEWS
Sunday January 12 2020
Real Valladolid cut short Andriy Lunin's loan from Real Madrid
By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid goal keeper Andriy Lunin is set to return to the club from La Liga side Real Valladolid on loan in the coming days.

The Ukrainian international joined Sergio Gonzalez's side on a season long loan deal at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, as back up to first choice keeper Jordi Masip.

However, despite being aware that he would be second choice, he has not actually played a single minute of La Liga football so far this season, with his only appearances coming in the Copa del Rey, against Tolosa and Marbella.

This has led to frustration for the 20-year old, who turned down a permanent move to Leganes in the summer, after spending last season on loan with Jose Bordalas' side.

And according to reports in Marca this weekend, his loan move will be cut short and he will return to Madrid, as Real Valladolid have finally completed the signing of Jose Antonio Caro from Deportiva Ponferradina.

Lunin will be fourth choice upon his return to the Santiago Bernabeu, behind Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola and Diego Altube - with Luca Zidane out on loan at Racing Santander - meaning he could be loaned out again before the end of the month.

Football Italia website
 
 

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | Website Terms Of Use | About Us