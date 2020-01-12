Real Valladolid cut short Andriy Lunin's loan from Real Madrid

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid goal keeper Andriy Lunin is set to return to the club from La Liga side Real Valladolid on loan in the coming days.

The Ukrainian international joined Sergio Gonzalez's side on a season long loan deal at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, as back up to first choice keeper Jordi Masip.

However, despite being aware that he would be second choice, he has not actually played a single minute of La Liga football so far this season, with his only appearances coming in the Copa del Rey, against Tolosa and Marbella.

This has led to frustration for the 20-year old, who turned down a permanent move to Leganes in the summer, after spending last season on loan with Jose Bordalas' side.

And according to reports in Marca this weekend, his loan move will be cut short and he will return to Madrid, as Real Valladolid have finally completed the signing of Jose Antonio Caro from Deportiva Ponferradina.

Lunin will be fourth choice upon his return to the Santiago Bernabeu, behind Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola and Diego Altube - with Luca Zidane out on loan at Racing Santander - meaning he could be loaned out again before the end of the month.