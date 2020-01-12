Eden Hazard set for February return for Real Madrid

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid have pencilled in a February return for Belgian international Eden Hazard, as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Hazard suffered ligament damage in the 2-2 Champions League draw against Paris Saint-Germain on November 26, following a foul from international team mate Thomas Meunier, and has not featured for Zinedine Zidane's side since.

Los Blancos were hopeful that the former Chelsea man would be available sooner, with next weekend's clash with Sevilla the original date for his first team comeback.

However the club have opted to be cautious with his return, and according to reports in Marca, they are willing to extend his rehabilitation up until the start of February.

That would mean he should be fit for the La Liga derby at home to city rivals Atletico Madrid, and be back to full match fitness ahead of their Champions League first leg tie with Manchester City.