Real Betis to confirm Guido Rodriguez deal

By Feargal Brennan

Real Betis are set to complete the $10M transfer of Argentina international Guido Rodriguez in the coming days.

The La Liga side have been linked with the 25-year old since the end of last season, however they are only now able to agree a deal, due to Rodrgiue's complex economic situation with current side Club de Futbol America.

According to reports in Diario AS this weekend, Betis manager Rubi is confident of wrapping a deal up ahead of next weekend's La Liga clash with Real Sociedad, with the Mexican club set to retain a 20% ownership stake in the midfielder.

The former River Plate player joined Miguel Herrera's side as part of a $7M deal from the Argentinian side, and he has established himself as a key player in the side, making over 100 appearances in all competitions, and winning a Liga MX title in 2018.

He is expected to slot into Rubi's side alongside fellow new signing Carles Alena and Sergio Canales, with the La Liga side expected to make more signings before the window closes at the end of the month.