Xavi remains committed to Al-Sadd role

By Feargal Brennan

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has moved to dismiss speculation linking him with a return to the Camp Nou.

The 38-year old has been linked as a potential to current La Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde in the coming weeks, as the former Athletic Bilbao boss looks set to leave the club either now or at the end of his contract in June.

However, despite acknowledging his love for the Catalan giants, Xavi has insisted that he has no immediate plans to return to Spain.

"I cannot hide that it is my dream to manage Barcelona," he told reporters from Marca.

"I have said this many times, and it has not changed."

"The club will always be in my heart, but I am focused on Al-Sadd."

Xavi did confirm that he met with sporting director Eric Abidal in Doha over the weekend, but played down the significance of his conversation with the former French international.

"I met with Abidal, as he is my friend."

"I have a lot of respect for Barcelona and for Valverde."

""We spoke about a lot of things, but I am focused on my role here."

"I want to honour my contract with Al-Sadd."

Xavi is under contract withe Qatari club until May 2021, after agreeing a deal to take over as manager in 2019, after retiring from professional football at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Under his tenure, Al-Sadd won the Qatari Super Cup in 2019, and they are currently third in the Qatari Stars League, as they look to defend the title the won in 2018-19, with Xavi as club captain.