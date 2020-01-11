Stanislav Lobotka undergoes Napoli medical

By Feargal Brennan

Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka is on the verge of completing his move to Serie A side Napoli in the coming days.

According to reports in Marca, the Slovakian international is finally set to complete his anticipated move to Italy before the end of the weekend, after undergoing a medical examination Naples today.

The two clubs have already agreed a fee reported to be in the region of €20M, rising to to €25M depending on appearance variable with Gennaro Gattuso's side, with a portion of the fee going to former club Nordsjaelland.

Lobotka was in attendance for Napoli's 1-0 defeat away at Lazio on Saturday, and he is expected to be confirmed as a Napoli player inside the next 48 hours.

The former Ajax youth team player joined the Galician club in 2017 on a five year deal, and he has gone on to make 90 appearances in La Liga and the Copa del Rey as a key player for two and a half seasons.