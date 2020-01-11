Sergio Ramos: I do not see Atletico Madrid as an enemy

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has move to calm the tension ahead of tomorrow's Spanish Supercopa final against Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish international will lead the side out for his sixth Super Cup final in Jeddah, but the veteran centre back insisted there will be no focusing on the fierce rivalry between the two clubs.

Los Blancos have enjoyed an excellent recent record over Diego Simeone's side, with just one defeat in their last six meetings, as well as dumping them out of the Champions League twice in recent years.

"It is always ugly to talk about rivalries in football," he told reporters from Marca.

"There are always rivalries, of course."

"I do not see any team as an enemy, just as a direct rival."

"People can make of that what they wish to."

The 33-year old has two goals in his last four games against their cross city rivals, however despite his infamous disciplinary record he has never been sent off against Los Rojiblancos.

Zinedine Zidane is expected to only make minor changes to his starting line up, following an impressive showing in the 3-1 semi-final win over Valencia, with Raphael Varane partnering Ramos in defence.