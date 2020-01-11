Celta Vigo set to resign Augusto Fernandez

By Feargal Brennan

Celta Vigo are set to resign former midfielder Augusto Fernandez from Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe.

The 33-year old is reportedly keen on a return to Spain, and his former club are on the look out for a defensive midfielder, with Stanislav Lobotka set to complete his move to SS Napoli in the coming days.

Whilst a deal is yet to be agreed, Vigo boss Oscar Garcia told reporters from El Desmarque that Fernandez is potentially one of the names being considered to replace Lobotka.

"We know all about Augusto's quality and his personality."

"And he has played with us before, but I do not like to comment on these things publically."

"However we are aware of his situation and he would be welcome back at the club."

Fernandez made over 100 La Liga appearances for the Galician side during a four season stint at the Estadio Baladios, between 2012 and 2016, before moving on to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on a free transfer ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

And Lobotka is unlikely to be the only player leaving the club during the January transfer window, with Emre Mor linked with moves to English Championship sides Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion.