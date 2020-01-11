Al-Sadd issue statement on Xavi's future amid Barcelona links

By Feargal Brennan

Qatari club Al-Sadd have issued an official statement amid the growing reports that manager Xavi Hernandez is set to return to Barcelona.

The former Spanish international has been widely linked with a Camp Nou return in the coming weeks, with the defending La Liga champions considering removing Ernesto Valverde, following their Spanish Supercopa exit.

However despite the speculation continuing to grow around the 39-year old, his current club have now moved to quieten speculation of an impending exit.

"Xavi going to Barcelona is normal, because it is his club," the club's general manager Turi Al-Ali stated on their official Twitter account.

"It (Barcelona) is his first home, and he must return there in future."

"But, as of today, Xavi is still the coach of Al-Sadd."

"Any announcements on this matter will only be made via the club's official channels."

Xavi is under contract in Qatar until June 2021, and any move would mean Barcelona buying out the remainder of his contract with Al-Sadd, who are keen for him to see out the remainder of his contract, and then return to Spain.

Barcelona are yet to officially comment on speculation surrounding Valverde's immediate future, however the former Athletic Bilbao boss is out of contract at the end of the season - with neither party clear on whether or not they will activate the one-year extension clause.