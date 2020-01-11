Barcelona star Luis Suarez set for six week absence

By Feargal Brennan

Barcelona have confirmed that striker Luis Suarez will undergone surgery on a knee surgery.

The Uruguayan international has been troubled by the issue on a number of occasions, and he underwent a minor operation on the problem in the summer, but the club's medical staff indicating that the winter break could help with the healing process.

However, the club since released an official statement confirming the decision to confirm the procedure, which is expected to be carried out on January 11th.

La Blaugrana are yet to comment on an official time frame on the former Liverpool man's first team comeback, but reports from Marca claim that he is liekly to be out of action for a period of six weeks.

If Suarez is able to keep to that estimated timetable, he is likely to be fit in time for Barcelona's Champions League last 16 first leg clash away at Serie A side Napoli.

However he will miss six La Liga games, against Granada, Valencia, Levante, Real Betis, Getafe and Eibar, as well as a Copa del Rey last 32 game.