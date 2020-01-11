Gareth Bale will not join up with Real Madrid for Supercopa final

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid have confirmed that Gareth Bale will not be linking up with the squad in Saudi Arabia for Sunday's Spanish Supercopa final.

Bale missed the 3-1 semi-final win over Valencia in Jeddah on January 7th due to a chest infection, however the club remained open to him joining up with the rest of the squad if he recovered quickly.

Manager Zinedine Zidane had previously stated that the Welsh international could travel to the Middle East if he recovered from a chest infection, and that he was leaving the door open for the 30-year old.

However, according to in Marca, the club's medical staff have no advised against Bale making the trip, and he will remain in Madrid and continue to recover for next weekend's La Liga clash with Sevilla.

Zidane is unlikely to make too many changes to the side that beat Los Che, with no injuries picked up, and any changes for the final are likely to be tactical, with Vinicius Junior and Marcelo both potentially coming into the starting XI against their city rivals.