NEWS
Saturday January 11 2020
Malaga star Hugo Vallejo set for Real Madrid move
By Feargal Brennan
 
Real Madrid are reportedly looking to accelerate their move for Malaga winger Hugo Vallejo in the coming weeks.
 
The 19-year old has long been a reported target of Los Blancos, and they are widely reported to be in line to sign him on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.
 
However, according to reports in Diario AS this morning, they are now looking to bring that move forward to this transfer window toward off other potential suitors for the Spanish underage international.
 
Vallejo has seemingly found himself in a stand off with Malaga so far this season, after declining to sign a contract extension in the summer, but Real Madrid would be open to loaning him back to the Segunda Division club for the rest of this season.
 
But that would be dependant on him playing first team football for Victor Sanchez’s side, with an eye to bringing him into the Real Madrid squad at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
