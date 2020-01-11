NEWS
Saturday January 11 2020
Atletico Madrid skipper Koke ruled out of Supercopa final
By Feargal Brennan
 
Atletico Madrid will be without injured club captain Koke for their Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid tomorrow.
 
The Spanish international missed their dramatic 3-2 semi final win due to a problem, but manager Diego Simeone has been optimistic that he would be fit for the final.
 
However, he has not recovered in time from a hamstring problem he suffered back in mid December, but according to reports in Marca he will lift the trophy should Simeone’s side beat their rivals.
 
Simeone was unable to put an exact date on his expected first team returned, although he is expected to miss next weekend´s La Liga clash with Eibar.
 
Despite the negative news on Koke, the report states that the latest on defender Jose Gimenez is more positive for Simeone ahead of the final.
 
The Uruguayan international missed the win over La Blaugrana due to muscle soreness, but he is expected to return for tomorrow’s game, in place of Stefan Savic.
