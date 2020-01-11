Steven Gerrard: Real Madrid wanted me to force a move away from Liverpool

By Feargal Brennan

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has revealed just how close he came to joining Real Madrid back in 2010.

The former England international was linked with a number of moves away from his boyhood club throughout an illustrious career on Merseyside.

However, despite offers from Chelsea and Real Madrid, both with Jose Mourinho as manager, the Rangers boss opted to stay at Anfield.

But as part of a wide ranging interview on former team mate Jamie Carragher’s The Greatest Game podcast, Gerrard spoke about what it would have taken to move to Madrid.

“Basically, Madrid wanted me to cause a war at Liverpool to get out.”

“That was the only way it would be able to happen.”

“I do think back on these things, about when Mourinho came back in for me in 2010.”

“And I do think imagine playing for Mourinho in the Champions League, it would have been an unbelievable experience.”

However, despite regular interest in him from Europe’s superpowers, Gerrard insisted he had no regrets about remaining at Liverpool, and winning a Champions League and two FA Cups as Reds skipper.