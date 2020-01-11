Sevilla striker Javier Hernandez considering LA Galaxy move

By Colin Millar

Sevilla striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez is considering an offer from MLS club LA Galaxy, according to ESPN.

The Mexico international has played just 441 minutes for the Andalusian club in La Liga since joining in an €8m deal from West Ham United this summer and is said to be open to moving on.

MLS side Galaxy are hopeful of signing a striker to replace the output of Zlatan Ibrahimovic - who joined Milan this month - and they already have Mexican internationals Jonathan dos Santos and young Efrain Alvarez, with the interest initially outlined in ESPN Deportes.

Hernandez - known as Chicharito - has thrived in European football across the past nine years, most memorably at Manchester United before also enjoying spells at Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham.

The 31-year-old was one of a host of summer arrivals at Sevilla including other strikers such as Luuk de Jong and Moanes Dabbur - who joined Bundesliga club Hoffenheim earlier this week.