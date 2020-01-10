Leicester linked to Barcelona defender Moussa Wague

By Colin Millar

Leicester City are reported to have made an approach to sign Barcelona defender Moussa Wague in the January transfer window.

The claim comes from Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, although his social media account is not verified and it is worth clarifying that no news outlets have appeared to pick the story up.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo last month claimed Barcelona have rejected offers from multiple clubs for the full-back.

The 21-year-old is said to have had direct interest from clubs in the Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Premier League.

The Senegalese international is said to be wanted by Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, who have also been linked with a move for Barca defender Jean-Clair Todibo this month.

Wague joined the Blaugrana in the summer of 2018 in a move worth in the region of €5m from Belgian club Eupen and spent last season in the club’s B team.

The defender described his Barca La Liga first-team debut against Huesca in April as a "dream come true" and appeared in league matches against Celta Vigo and Eibar late on in the campaign.

Wague has now featured against Leganes, Borussia Dortmund and Inter but has been a fringe figure at the club this campaign.